Juventus is set to miss out on one of their key defensive targets as Milan Skriniar edges closer to a move to Galatasaray. The Slovakian defender had emerged as Juventus’ primary defensive target in recent weeks due to his limited game time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the Parisians have been open to his departure for some time, Juventus struggled to come to terms with PSG to secure his signature.

One of the key obstacles in the negotiations was Skriniar’s high salary at PSG, which posed a significant challenge for Juventus, given their financial constraints. Furthermore, Juventus was expected to commit to signing him permanently after an initial loan deal, which only added to the complexity of the deal. To make the move happen, Juventus would have needed PSG to subsidise Skriniar’s wages, but the French club has not been open to such an arrangement.

As a result, Skriniar is now on the verge of completing a move to Galatasaray, as reported by Calciomercato. The Turkish club has reportedly struck a deal to bring the defender in on loan, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, contingent on certain conditions being met.

Skriniar would have been a solid addition to the Juventus defence. He is an experienced centre-back who has proven himself in Serie A during his time at Inter Milan before his move to PSG. His presence would have bolstered Juventus’ defensive options and added leadership at the back. However, despite missing out on this target, Juventus remains confident in the club’s ability to find the right player to strengthen their defence in the upcoming transfer window.

While Skriniar may be heading to Galatasaray, Juventus trusts the decision-makers at Allianz Stadium to secure a suitable alternative that will meet the team’s needs for the second half of the season. The Bianconeri will continue their search for defensive reinforcements, and while missing out on Skriniar is a blow, there are still plenty of opportunities to bolster the squad.