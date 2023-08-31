Galatasaray has emerged as the latest club to express interest in Filip Kostic, as the Bianconeri make preparations to offload him during this transfer window.

Over the past few weeks, Juventus has been actively seeking a new destination for the Serbian player as part of their efforts to streamline their squad composition.

In the current campaign, Max Allegri has favoured Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior for the left-wing position, despite Kostic having been one of the standout performers in the squad during the preceding season.

To the surprise of many, Kostic has experienced a decrease in his role this season. West Ham has exhibited keenness in acquiring his services, considering him a potential addition to their squad.

Notably, West Ham had Kostic on their radar even before his move to Juventus. Presently, the Premier League club aims to secure his signature as an enhancement to their team.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Galatasaray has entered the fray as a competitor for Kostic’s signature. The Turkish club, in the pursuit of new attacking options, views Kostic as a crucial addition to their roster.

Juve FC Says

Kostic’s omission from the starting XI this season has been a surprise, but Cambiaso and Iling-Junior seem prepared to take the responsibility and we are more than happy to let Kostic go if we get a good offer.