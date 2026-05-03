Juventus reportedly have a new fierce rival in the race for Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, as Galatasaray are ready to launch a serious onslaught.

The Portuguese playmaker has announced his departure from the Etihad at the end of the season, putting an end to an unforgettable nine-year stint that yielded a host of accolades, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

The 31-year-old has thus become one of the most sought-after players on the free agent market ahead of next summer, raising alarm bells across Europe and beyond.

Galatasaray join Juventus in the race for Man City captain Bernardo Silva

In recent weeks, Juventus emerged as one Silva’s staunchest suitors, and have already opened a dialogue with his representative, Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese super agent reportedly offered his client’s services to the two biggest clubs in Spain, but Real Madrid weren’t interested, while talks with Barcelona have recently stalled.

Determined to play his football at the highest level, Silva rejected tropical destinations, like the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

But while Juventus appeared to be in a prime position to recruit the playmaker, reports from Turkiye (relayed by A Bola) claimed that Galatasaray are ready to make a big splash.

Following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Victor Osimhen and Co., losing this transfer duel would be a tough pill to swallow for the Turin-based club.

Can Juventus compete with immense Galatasaray offer?

These sources claim that the Istanbul-based giants are preparing a three-year contract for Silva worth €50 million. If these figures are true, they would certainly dwarf Juve’s offer.

The Bianconeri have a self-imposed salary cap of €7 million. The club would try to work around this ceiling by offering the Portuguese international various bonuses and add-ons, raising his yearly earnings to circa €9 million.

However, this remains insufficient to compete with Galatasaray’s offer, at least from a financial perspective.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants will be hoping their allure can help them land a top-notch midfielder, who many consider to be the missing piece in Luciano Spalletti’s tactical setup.