Juventus remain determined to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, a target they have been pursuing since Cristiano Giuntoli took over as sporting director. The club’s leadership views Osimhen as a high-calibre forward who could transform their attack and provide consistent goal-scoring returns.

Osimhen has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s most effective strikers, first making his mark at Lille before becoming a prolific scorer at Napoli. His performances in Serie A have only strengthened Juventus’ belief that he could be the ideal addition to their squad. The Bianconeri are preparing for a significant shift in their attacking department and are reportedly open to parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window.

Juventus Eye Osimhen as Ideal Replacement

Should Vlahovic leave, Juventus will require a proven replacement to lead the line, and few names fit that profile better than Osimhen. The Nigerian has already demonstrated his ability to thrive in Italian football, making him a natural candidate for a move to the Allianz Stadium. His physical presence, finishing ability and movement off the ball would make him a vital asset in Igor Tudor’s system.

Osimhen is also reportedly open to the transfer and is keen to remain in Europe’s top leagues. However, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit. They face competition from other clubs, including Galatasaray, which is making serious efforts to secure his signature.

Galatasaray’s Interest Presents Transfer Challenge

As reported by Calciomercato, Galatasaray have prioritised signing Osimhen this summer following his impressive loan spell with the Turkish side last season. The Nigerian played a key role in helping them secure both the league title and the Turkish Cup, which has led the club to pursue a permanent deal for the forward.

Juventus remain hopeful that their project and the appeal of remaining in one of Europe’s top five leagues will persuade Osimhen to choose Turin over Istanbul. While the outcome is still uncertain, the Bianconeri continue to work behind the scenes to make the deal happen. If successful, the signing would represent a significant statement of intent and a major boost to their ambitions for the upcoming season.