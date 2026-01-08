PISA, ITALY - DECEMBER 27: Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus FC reacts during the Serie A match between Pisa SC and Juventus FC at Arena Garibaldi on December 27, 2025 in Pisa, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and will try to acquire his services in January.

This news is based on a report from Turkish portal Fanatik (via IlBianconero). The source claims that the Istanbul-based club has identified the 27-year-old as a suitable profile to bolster their midfield.

Galatasaray have been shopping in Italy this January, but they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Inter for Davide Frattesi, who is also a target for Juventus.

And with their arch-rivals Fenerbahce snapping up the services of Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi, Galatasaray will be looking for a swift reply, deciding to turn their attention to Koopmeiners.

Galatasaray submit offer for Teun Koopmeiners

As the report explains, the Turkish giants have proposed a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season worth €30 million.

Teun Koopmeiners (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, the source notes that this bid wasn’t enough to sway Juventus, who want to avoid registering a capital loss on a player who cost them circa €60 million less than 18 months ago.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Galatarasay will be willing to present a more lucrative offer, and whether Koopmeiners would be interested in a move to Turkiye.

Juventus fans wouldn’t mind offloading Koopmeiners

Since his arrival in Turin in August 2024, Koopmeiners has been a regular starter. And yet, most fans and observers consider his signing as one of the biggest transfer flops for the club in the past decade, especially when considering his hefty fee.

The Dutchman has yet to replicate the inspiring performances he displayed during his three-year stint at Atalanta when he cemented himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

Since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival, Koopmeiners has been tested all over the field, including a left centre-back role, but hasn’t excelled in any position.