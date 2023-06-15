Galatasaray shows interest in an unwanted Juventus flop

Galatasaray has reportedly expressed interest in signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, following his unsuccessful loan spell at Leeds United.

McKennie joined Leeds United on loan in January with the hope of helping them avoid relegation, as the move had a clause that would trigger a permanent transfer if they stayed in the Premier League. However, Leeds was relegated, and McKennie subsequently returned to Juventus.

With McKennie not being part of Juventus’ plans, the club now faces a decision regarding his future. They are looking to sell him to one of the interested parties, and according to Calciomercato, Galatasaray is the latest club to show interest in securing his signature.

Galatasaray, who already signed Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma in January, sees potential in McKennie and believes they can maximize his abilities if he joins their team.

Since McKennie is not in Juventus’ plans, the Bianconeri are seeking a new destination for him before the start of the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray or any other club will secure his services in the transfer window.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has no place in Turin and we must find a new home for him in the next few weeks so he can create space for a new signing.

Most of his suitors would favour signing him on loan with a buy option and we must be open to the idea to find a new club for the midfielder.