Galatasaray vice-president Ibrahim Hatipoglu is confident Victor Osimhen will stay in Istanbul at least until the end of the season.

The Nigerian signed for the Turkish giants on loan until June, while his contract with Napoli remains valid until the summer of 2026.

Over the last few days, reports in the Italian media suggested a sensational scenario that would see the 25-year-old join Juventus.

The Bianconeri could be looking for a new bomber amidst Dusan Vlahovic’s ongoing struggles. Nevertheless, many believe an agreement with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis remains unlikely, as the latter wouldn’t want to reinforce a direct rival.

Moreover, Galatasaray’s VP has now poured cold water on the rumor. He insists the striker won’t be leaving the club in the middle of the season, but will remain until the end of his loan stint at the very least.

“There is no chance that Osimhen will leave the team in January,” said Hatipoglu in his his interview with Spor Kazani via IlBianconero.

“In fact, we are planning to keep him for next season as well. Osimhen will remain a Galatasaray player until June.

“Discussing these things only serves the media and spoils the pleasure of watching Osimhen play. He is showing in every match how much he is attached to Galatasaray.

“People play where they are happy. He has a contract with us until the end of the season. He is very happy to be at Galatasaray.

“We should rather think about how to continue with Osimhen in future seasons. There is no point in discussing whether he will leave during the mid-season break.”