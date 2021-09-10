Galeone insists that Vlahovic is a player Juventus needs

Italian manager and former player Giovanni Galeone insists that Dusan Vlahovic is a player that Juventus likes and needs, but conceded that any club would want a player with his qualities.

Juventus has been linked with a move for the Fiorentina striker since last season.

He boosted his reputation as one of the finest strikers in Europe when he scored 21 times in Serie A last season.

The Serbian is now being chased by a host of other European clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Tottenham.

Fiorentina managed to keep him on for this campaign despite interest from around the continent.

The striker will still leave them even though he is expected to sign a new big-money contract with them soon.

Galeone spoke about the Serbian’s future and claimed that he would have loved Juve to have signed him in the last transfer window and insists that Massimiliano Allegri loves the player.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss as reported by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve on Vlahovic ? I would have said that in the end they would have taken him, he is a player that Allegri really likes. But who doesn’t like an attacker like that?”

Next summer would give Juve another chance to sign him and they might succeed then.