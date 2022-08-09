Galeone: “Why Guardiola, Conte and others ask and get while Allegri doesn’t”

On Sunday, Juventus appeared to be in shambles while Diego Simeone’s men were tearing them apart at their own training ground in Continassa. Atletico Madrid won the friendly with four unanswered goals, including a personal hattrick for the all-too-familiar Alvaro Morata.

For Giovanni Galeone, this defeat should serve as a wake up call for the Bianconeri management, who must add at least another three or four signings, otherwise, the team will be unable to compete with the rest of the pool.

“Allegri’s Juventus needs at least four more signings, otherwise it takes a miracle to be competitive at a high level, especially after Pogba’s injury,” said the former Udinese manager in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“Have you seen the midfield against Koke, Saul and the others from Atletico Madrid? It was an unequal challenge.”

The retired coach is famously the friend and mentor of Max Allegri, and he once again rose to his pupil’s defense, wondering why he doesn’t get the same treatment as the other top managers in the world who often end up getting what they ask for on the market.

“The great coaches have the right to ask for the players they need. Why Guardiola, Conte and others ask and get while Allegri doesn’t?”

Galeone also believes that Gleison Bremer could struggle while playing as a left centre back, which was the same issue that haunted Matthijs de Ligt. He is also worried about Leonardo Bonucci who will have to cope without his longtime teammate Giorgio Chiellini.