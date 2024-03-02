Michele Di Gregorio is among the players Juventus is reportedly targeting to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer windows. Regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in Serie A, he has played a crucial role in establishing Monza as a stable side in the top flight.

Juventus sees Di Gregorio as their potential first-choice goalkeeper for the coming years, prompting close monitoring of his performances. Monza, a team often battling to maintain their top-flight status, might be open to selling their players for the right fee.

Reports suggest that Juventus is actively working on securing Di Gregorio’s services, with indications that the club has already initiated efforts for a potential transfer. However, Monza executive Adriano Galliani has revealed that he has not engaged in any discussions with anyone regarding the goalkeeper.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have never spoken about him to anyone. In the summer we have already renewed the most important contracts. Our property is fantastic and the children, due to the love their father had for Monza, let me do it and spend a lot of money in Monza. They accepted all of their father’s wishes in his will. I thank the Berlusconi family.”

Juve FC Says

Michele Di Gregorio has been an important player for Monza, so they will not want to allow him to leave them easily.

However, if we are serious about adding him to our group, we should be able to do a deal over his signature.