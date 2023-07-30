Monza director Adriano Galliani is not only focused on strengthening Monza’s squad for the upcoming season but is also working to help Juventus secure the signing of Carlos Augusto, the talented Brazilian left-back. Augusto has been one of the standout players in Serie A since Monza’s promotion to the division last season.

Several top clubs in Italy have expressed interest in the left-back, but Juventus is determined to win the race for his signature. The Bianconeri view Augusto as the ideal candidate to replace Alex Sandro in their team, and his performances in the Italian top flight have impressed them.

While Galliani is involved in bolstering Monza’s squad, Tuttojuve reports that he is also actively assisting Juventus in their pursuit of the defender. The cooperation between the clubs’ director and Juventus suggests that Monza is open to negotiating a transfer for Augusto, and it could give Juventus an advantage in their pursuit of the player.

Juve FC Says

Augusto is on the radar of some of the top clubs in the country for a reason and we are fortunate that Galliani is willing to do a deal for us.

However, we must offload some of the current options at the club before we can add him to the group.

We have too many left-backs who have been made surplus to requirements and we need to offload them as soon as possible to seal the deal for the man we want.