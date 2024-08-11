Monza CEO Adriano Galliani is reportedly keen to sign Juventus veterans Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia De Sciglio.

The two experienced players both found themselves surplus to requirements, as new Juventus coach Thiago Motta doesn’t plan to rely on their services.

The Bianconeri have already found themselves a younger goalkeeper in the shape of Michele Di Gregorio, who ironically made the move from Monza last month.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Szczesny could end up swapping roles with his Juventus replacement.

The 34-year-old has been one of the Bianconeri’s most consistent performers over the years, but now finds himself an outcast in Turin. The former Arsenal man still has one year left on his contract.

As the source tells it, the custodian wouldn’t mind extending his time in Italy, and at the moment, Monza represents the only viable option.

However, the Pole’s hefty wages remain the biggest hurdle in the way. He currently earns 6.5 million euros per year.

Hence, Galliani is hoping that the Bianconeri would contribute by paying 70% of his salary.

On the other hand, Monza would be willing to cover De Sciglio’s full wages. The 31-year-old has been plying his trade at Juventus since 2017, but his time at the club is drawing to an end.

The versatile fullback is coming from a serious injury that ruled him out of action for the vast majority of the previous campaign.

Even though Motta isn’t spoiled for options in the fullback department, he still doesn’t fancy keeping the Italian.

But on the other hand, Galliani would be happy to reunite with his former Milan pupil.