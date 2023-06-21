Galliani reveals Filippo Inzaghi took a huge pay cut to leave Juventus for AC Milan

Filippo Inzaghi was one of the few players who swapped Juventus for AC Milan and also one of the most successful.

The striker struggled to make a name for himself in Turin before moving to Milan, where he would win the Champions League, among other trophies.

The Azzurri star has just released a new autobiography and it featured many prominent footballing figures during his career.

Inzaghi remains one of the biggest players to have moved between both clubs and Adriano Galliani has revealed how desperate he was to leave Juve.

The current Monza CEO was an executive at AC Milan at the time as one of the right-hand men of Silvio Berlusconi.

He said via Football Italia:

“There were 10 million dividing us from Juventus, who wanted us to increase our offer.

“At that point, Inzaghi gave up on that 10 million just so he could come to Milan. He earned less with us than he would’ve done in Turin, but on the other hand, he had the good fortune with us to win the World Cup, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

Inzaghi did not get the recognition he deserved at Juve, which made him leave for AC Milan and we can understand that decision.

He is a legend of the Milan club, but we haven’t done badly either, so his departure was a win-win for both parties.