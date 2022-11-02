Galtier discusses why Juventus struggled in the Champions League this term

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has commented on Juventus’ poor form in Europe this season and explains what he believes has held them back.

Juve is having a poor season domestically and in Europe. They are already out of the UCL from the competition’s group stage.

It is an embarrassing reality, but it is the result of a poor start to this term by the Bianconeri.

They have to get a result when they face PSG this evening and hope Maccabi Haifa does not beat Benfica with a better score to qualify for the Europa League.

Juve has clearly underachieved in Europe and Galtier believes it is because they have missed some of their key players.

Galtier said, as reported by Football Italia

“I simply think they were missing the necessary squad from start to finish for this type of game. The absence of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa is fundamental. The chain of various situations weakened Juventus, both on a technical level and mentally.

“The Champions League requires 110 per cent and since the start of the season Juventus have always had these problems. I think that was the main reason.”

Juve FC Says

We have missed some key men this term, but that is a very poor excuse because we still have some of the finest and most experienced players in our squad.

Some of our players are simply punching below their weight and this must change if we are to return to form.

