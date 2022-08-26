Galtier responds to being drawn in the same Champions League group as Juventus

Juventus will face PSG in the Champions League group stage this season, and we expect both of them to qualify from the group that also includes Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

It is easy to write off the other two clubs in the group, but that might not be a good idea, and PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, does not want to do that.

He believes Benfica also has European pedigree, and they will give them a tough time in the group.

Juve will also want to take the same approach because the Portuguese side reached the quarterfinal of the competition last season, and they gave Liverpool a good game at that stage.

Galtier was speaking about their opponents, and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We will face two great exponents of European football, Juve and Benfica have already won the competition in the past and the Bianconeri have recently reached the final .”

Juve FC Says

Benfica and PSG are the top opponents we have in that group, but we also cannot write off Maccabi Haifa.

Every club that has reached this stage of the competition deserves respect. If we don’t accord that to them, they will surprise us.