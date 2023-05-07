Gasperini admits Atalanta have regrets because they did well against Juventus

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has reacted to his side’s loss to Juventus in the league this afternoon as they lose more ground in their bid to finish inside the top four.

The game between both clubs was a direct clash in the race for the Champions League places and they aimed to win.

The Black and Whites emerged victorious from the fixture and have strengthened their hold on the second place in the league table.

Juve’s win means Atalanta will now struggle to make the top four with just a handful of games left and Gasperini admits they regret the dropped points.

He said via Football Italia:

“The team played well, but the incidents of the match did not go our way. We have regrets after this defeat, because it was a good performance and we created many chances against a strong side like Juventus.

“The goal was unlucky too, because when Zappacosta fell down, he crashed into a teammate and that opened up the gap.”

Juve FC Says

The win was an important one and it is great to see our players meet expectations the way they did.

We had to win the match and did and now we can focus on winning the next games.

We also have European commitment and the confidence we gained from that fixture could help us eliminate Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League.