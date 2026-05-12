Juventus are no longer comfortably ahead of AS Roma in the race for a top-four finish in Serie A after their recent draw against Hellas Verona reduced the gap between the two clubs.

The Bianconeri had an opportunity to strengthen their position but failed to secure maximum points, allowing Roma to remain firmly involved in the battle for Champions League qualification. However, Juve did beat Lecce at the weekend to strengthen their position within the top four.

With only a limited number of fixtures remaining this season, every dropped point is becoming increasingly significant for both sides as pressure continues to build across the closing weeks of the campaign.

Roma continue pressure on Juventus

Roma are determined to make the most of their remaining matches and understand that winning consistently is essential if they are to overtake Juventus in the standings. However, even if Roma collect maximum points from their remaining fixtures, they still require Juventus to drop points in order to move above them in the table.

Juventus recognise they should already be in a more secure position, but also understand there is now little margin for error. The team must continue winning matches if they want to avoid complications and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Roma will continue monitoring Juventus closely during the final weeks, hoping the Bianconeri make another costly mistake that could reopen the race even further and potentially change the outcome of the top four battle entirely.

Gasperini outlines qualification reality

As reported by Calciomercato, Gian Piero Gasperini admitted that Juventus slipping up is necessary if Roma are to finish inside the top four positions this season.

“First of all, on ourselves. We have no margin for error, we can only win. After that, the math is this: Juventus must make one mistake, Milan two.”

His comments reflect the difficult challenge facing Roma despite their recent determination and strong performances. While the race remains open mathematically, Juventus still hold control of their own destiny and can secure qualification by continuing to deliver positive results in the remaining fixtures.

Ultimately, both clubs are likely to benefit most from focusing entirely on their own performances rather than becoming distracted by the results of rivals during the decisive closing stage of the season.