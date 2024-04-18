Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini appears to aim a dig at Juventus and other suitors of his star man Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri are following the Dutchman who has become one of the best players in his position in Serie A.

Atalanta is having a fantastic season that may end with them winning a trophy and making the Champions League, and one of their protagonists is Koopmeiners.

Juve wants him in their group, and the Bianconeri are looking to make an approach for his signature in the summer.

The Bianconeri are facing competition from Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, and Gasperini says these rumours exist because his suitors are not challenging for trophies.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He [Koopmeiners] is playing with Atalanta and is also playing very well. Atalanta are in three competitions, we hope to be in everything in the next month too.

“It is clear that in this period of the season, there may be clubs less involved in the cups and therefore these rumours are fuelled because other teams have little to do and maybe they wonder if it’s right that Atalanta are in the cup quarter-finals, so these things come out.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the finest midfielders in Europe at the moment and every club will be blessed to have him in their group.

This is very likely his last season with La Dea, and if we do not make our move for him, another suitor will add him to their squad as soon as possible.