Teun Koopmeiners is expected to leave Juventus this season as the Bianconeri believe they need to offload him in the coming weeks before the start of next season.

The hierarchy at the Allianz Stadium feel they have given him sufficient time to establish himself, and they now consider a departure necessary as he looks to revive his career elsewhere.

Koopmeiners remains a highly talented player, but there is a belief he requires a specific tactical environment and a manager who fully trusts his abilities in order to perform at his best.

Potential reunion with Gasperini

Gian Piero Gasperini is viewed as a coach capable of bringing the best out of him, having previously worked with the midfielder at Atalanta between 2021 and 2024, a period in which they won the Europa League together.

Although Gasperini has since left Atalanta and is now in charge at AS Roma, a reunion has been reported, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming the manager is confident he can help Koopmeiners rediscover his best form.

Roma are said to be interested in adding the Dutch midfielder to their squad, raising the possibility of a move to the Italian capital next season, which would also suit Juventus as they plan squad changes.

Juventus squad restructuring plans

Juventus are actively looking to reduce what they consider surplus players in their squad, and Koopmeiners is currently viewed as part of that group.

The club are keen to reshape the team and create space for new signings who better fit their long-term tactical plans.

A departure would therefore be seen as part of a broader rebuilding process aimed at restoring Juventus to the top level of European football, with the club prioritising balance and consistency in their midfield options going forward.