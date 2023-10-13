Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has shared his thoughts on Juventus’s chances of winning this season’s league title. While Juventus is consistently regarded as one of Europe’s top clubs and perennial contenders for the Serie A title, their recent performances have not been as successful.

Max Allegri’s team has faced some challenges, leading to an inconsistent start to the season that has left them not at the top of the table but still within reach of the leaders. Gasperini, however, believes that there are other clubs better prepared than Juventus to clinch the league title this season, suggesting that the competition is fierce, and the road to the championship won’t be easy for the Old Lady.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

Juve is strong, but has a few less certainties than Milan and Inter. Napoli has problems and will lose Osimhen for the African Cup, but the team that won the championship by a landslide remains. I see the Milanese and Napoli ahead. Roma, if Dybala and Lukaku are well, will play against the former. Lazio, after an extraordinary year, has a more normal performance.”

Juve FC Says

Our goal is to return to the top four by the end of this season. It is worth noting that our players will consider this season successful if we return to the Champions League.

That is not supposed to be the standard, but the team is recovering from several problems and has to handle the situation one step at a time.