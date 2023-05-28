Gasperini could be available to manage Juventus from next season

Juventus is reportedly considering a managerial change at the end of the season, with Max Allegri’s future uncertain due to the team’s inconsistent performances since his return to the club. While Allegri enjoyed success in his first spell with Juventus, his second stint has been disappointing, leading to speculation that he may depart after this season.

One long-term managerial target that Juventus has been monitoring is Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Gasperini’s tenure with La Dea could come to an end after this season. Gasperini has achieved remarkable success with Atalanta, but both parties will review their relationship at the conclusion of the campaign, potentially paving the way for him to leave the club.

If Gasperini becomes available, Juventus would have the opportunity to appoint a manager known for implementing an attacking style of football. This could be an enticing prospect for the Bianconeri as they seek to rejuvenate their team for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Gasperini is one of the finest Italian managers available and has done a superb job on the books of Atalanta. However, he did not win a league crown with them; there is no guarantee he will do so at Juve.

We need a manager who can come and bring the league crown back to the Allianz Stadium immediately.