Max Allegri was furious in the final minutes of Juventus’ match against Atalanta as the Bianconeri manager removed clothing and got himself sent off.

Allegri is one of the calmest managers in the world, and he always maintains a positive outlook as a coach.

He never complains and always defends and protects his players from criticism. However, he risked not winning the only trophy of his second tenure.

After Juve failed to score a second goal, the gaffer knew they simply could not concede. When a decision didn’t go their way, which could have led to Atalanta scoring, he was furious.

It was out of character, and Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said he may have let his emotions get the better of him, which is normal for a manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It didn’t seem like an episode like that to me… Probably the tension of the minutes made him unravel a bit, he went into a rage: sometimes it happens to us coaches.”

Allegri lost his cool on the touchline, and most people understand why. His team was winning narrowly, and he was under pressure in the closing stage of the fixture.