Gasperini expects his players to be confident of beating Juventus in Coppa Italia final

Gian Piero Gasperini expects his Atalanta team not to fear Juventus when both teams meet in the Coppa Italia final in a few weeks.

The Italian manager led his team to beat the Bianconeri 1-0 today and he expects that result to have boosted their confidence ahead of their next match.

Juve played a very close game full of intensity with La Dea and they were expecting to win.

However, they faced an Atalanta side that has made themselves a top-four team in recent campaigns and it was always going to be a close game.

Their host earned all the points and the Bianconeri will now hope to win when both teams face each other in the Coppa Italia final later in the campaign.

Gasperini admits that the final would be an entirely different game, but insists that they suffered to win today and it shows that they can beat a strong team like the Bianconeri.

He told Sky Sports via Calciomercato, after the match: “Match matters to date, the Italian Cup will be another thing but it does to say that we can beat Juventus. We have beaten a strong team, not a resigned Juve, and having won with difficulty but in a justified way gives us great pride and great strength. “