Juventus explored the possibility of appointing Gian Piero Gasperini as their manager during the summer as part of plans to replace Igor Tudor. Although Tudor had guided the club back into the top four during the closing months of last season, the intention was always to make a managerial change once the campaign ended.

Initially, Juventus prioritised Antonio Conte and made efforts to bring him back to the club. However, those plans were disrupted when Conte chose to sign a new contract with Napoli and made it clear that he did not want to leave. As a result, the focus in Turin shifted towards Gasperini, whose work at Atalanta had earned widespread admiration.

Juventus interest and managerial plans

The Bianconeri were impressed by the consistency and progress Gasperini delivered at Atalanta and believed he could bring a fresh direction to their project. At the same time, Gasperini himself was open to a new challenge at the end of last season, which led to competition between Juventus and Roma for his services.

While Juventus only turned to Gasperini after missing out on Conte, Roma identified him as their primary target from the outset. This difference in approach ultimately played a significant role in the decision-making process, with Roma acting decisively to secure his signature.

Gasperini has since spoken openly about why he chose to take the Roma job rather than move to Turin, offering insight into his thinking and motivations.

Gasperini explains his decision

Reflecting on his choice, the manager explained his reasoning, according to Tuttomercatoweb. He said, “Because the challenge here was more difficult. I’m happy with how things have turned out. Now we find ourselves playing this very important match towards the end of the first half of the season. Juventus remains a great team, certainly strong, and always has the potential to continue to improve. Their DNA always includes the desire to play at the highest level to win.”

His comments suggest that the scale and complexity of the project at Roma appealed to him more than the opportunity at Juventus. Despite turning down the chance to manage the Bianconeri, Gasperini was careful to acknowledge Juventus’ stature and enduring ambition.

As the season progresses, his decision continues to attract attention, particularly when Roma and Juventus meet, offering a direct comparison between the path chosen and the one left behind.