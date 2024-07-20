The midfielder is one of several players being targeted by the Bianconeri, and it is believed that he could be their final summer signing.

Koopmeiners is reportedly interested in moving to the Allianz Stadium and is patiently waiting for Juventus to make a move for him.

However, Atalanta seems relaxed about his future, insisting they want him to stay with them.

The club is happy with Koopmeiners’ contributions and wants him to lead their midfield this term, especially with their return to the Champions League.

Juventus is aware that signing him will require a substantial fee, so they are looking to sell players to raise funds for a reasonable offer.

The Dutchman has maintained professionalism, and Gasperini noted that they have not discussed the possibility of him transferring to another club.