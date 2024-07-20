Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has spoken about the future of Teun Koopmeiners amid links to Juventus.

The midfielder is one of several players being targeted by the Bianconeri, and it is believed that he could be their final summer signing.

Koopmeiners is reportedly interested in moving to the Allianz Stadium and is patiently waiting for Juventus to make a move for him.

However, Atalanta seems relaxed about his future, insisting they want him to stay with them.

The club is happy with Koopmeiners’ contributions and wants him to lead their midfield this term, especially with their return to the Champions League.

Juventus is aware that signing him will require a substantial fee, so they are looking to sell players to raise funds for a reasonable offer.

The Dutchman has maintained professionalism, and Gasperini noted that they have not discussed the possibility of him transferring to another club.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We never spoke about other teams with him, neither at the end of the championship nor since he returned. It’s a shame about the small injury he had before the European Championship, which didn’t allow him to answer the call of the Dutch national team. He took great care of himself during the summer and now he’s training well, he’s playing. As always, he’s a very present player during training.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners remains our most important summer target and we expect the midfielder to eventually join us before this transfer window closes.