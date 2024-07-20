Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has spoken about the future of Teun Koopmeiners amid links to Juventus.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“We never spoke about other teams with him, neither at the end of the championship nor since he returned. It’s a shame about the small injury he had before the European Championship, which didn’t allow him to answer the call of the Dutch national team. He took great care of himself during the summer and now he’s training well, he’s playing. As always, he’s a very present player during training.”
Juve FC Says
Koopmeiners remains our most important summer target and we expect the midfielder to eventually join us before this transfer window closes.
