Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini anticipates a formidable challenge when his team faces Juventus this upcoming weekend. Juventus secured a hard-fought victory in their previous match against Lecce, following a loss to Sassuolo in their previous league fixture.

Now, Juventus is set to face another demanding match as they travel to take on Atalanta, a team with a strong desire to secure a win on their home turf. Atalanta’s most recent match resulted in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Verona, underscoring the competitiveness of their recent encounters.

Aware of the impending showdown with Juventus, Gasperini acknowledges the intensity of the challenge they are set to face and recognises that the match against the Old Lady will likely be an even tougher test for his team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Another type of match, for me, they remain a great team. They have important values, when they go forward, they always manage to be dangerous. A good challenge that comes at the right time, in a phase of the championship that has started well for both. This week we won’t miss anything, we go to Lisbon and then there’s Lazio…”.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta is one of the hardest teams for us to face whenever we meet, and we expect this game to be complicated.

We must be at our very best to win that fixture and avoid the embarrassment we felt at Sassuolo.