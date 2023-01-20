Gasperini praises Juventus despite their loss to Napoli

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is not underestimating Juventus even though the Bianconeri were beaten 5-1 in their last Serie A game at Napoli.

Juve was on an eight-game winning streak before that fixture, but the Partenopei humbled them and they have to build a new winning run now.

They beat Monza in the Coppa Italia last night, but their next fixture would be against La Dea, who has been in fine form, but Gasperini still has a lot of respect for the men in black and white.

Speaking about Max Allegri’s men, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is a great team despite the 5-1 of Naples.”

Juve FC Says

We have nine wins from our last ten domestic fixtures and anyone will respect that, which is not a surprise that Gasperini will ensure his team does not underestimate us.

Regardless of the result against Napoli, our winning run before that fixture showed we have made considerable progress and must build on the victory against Monza when we face Atalanta.

We expect a tough game against an in-form La Dea side, so our players must be prepared to be in their best form if they are selected to play the fixture.