Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has identified Inter Milan and Napoli as the main favourites to clinch the Italian Scudetto this season. The Serie A has seen remarkable competition in recent years, with four different clubs lifting the trophy since 2020, showcasing the league’s depth and unpredictability.

Inter Milan, with two championships to their name in recent seasons, remains a strong contender for the title again this term. Napoli currently leads the standings, benefitting from a lighter schedule without European commitments and bolstered by astute summer signings.

While Juventus is also in the mix, boasting an unbeaten record in domestic play this season, Gasperini remains focused on his Atalanta side, which aims to secure a top-four finish and return to the Champions League after their Europa League success last year.

When asked about the title favourites, Gasperini stated, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I say Inter and Napoli. But Juve and Milan can grow a lot: if we look at it carefully, after nine days, the standings already tell a lot of truths. More than Atalanta? When we faced Inter, the team was two notches below: in these two months we’ve grown a lot, but more than 3-4 games are needed to weigh the continuity of our progress and also theirs. We’ll talk about this again at the end of the first leg, okay?”

Gasperini’s remarks reflect a pragmatic understanding of the league dynamics, where consistency and form will ultimately determine the title race. He suggested that the lack of pressure on Atalanta, due to not being labelled as favourites, might work to their advantage, allowing them to develop without the burden of high expectations.

As the season unfolds, Gasperini’s Atalanta team is focused on building momentum, with the hope of challenging for European football while observing how the favourites perform in the coming weeks. The race for the Scudetto promises to be thrilling, with several clubs vying for supremacy in what has become one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Juventus showed in the draw with Inter Milan that it would be foolish to ignore their title credentials and it suits them when they are under the radar and the comments of Gasperini confirm that the pressure is not on Juve this season, which is a good thing.