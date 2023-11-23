Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has disclosed that he was on the verge of becoming the manager of Juventus when he was coaching Genoa. Gasperini, known for his innovative and attacking style of football, has earned a reputation as one of the top Italian coaches globally.

Under Gasperini’s guidance, Atalanta has consistently played attractive and dynamic football, deviating from the traditional Italian approach. The team has become a regular participant in European competitions, including the Champions League.

Given his successful track record, Gasperini has been recommended as a potential manager for Juventus in recent seasons. Despite this, Juventus has opted for other coaches. Gasperini has now revealed that there was a close opportunity for him to take charge of the Bianconeri in the past.

Speaking about the chance, Gasperini said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“When I was still at Genoa, there was a moment in which I was close to the Juventus bench . They were other managers, I no longer had direct contact with the Bianconeri. I have always been busy and under contract, both with Genoa and with Atalanta; therefore, I never found myself in the condition of being free to go to some other club. I’m fine in Bergamo, we’ve arrived to play the Champions League, I don’t need to go anywhere else.”

Juve FC Says

Gasperini is one of the best Italian coaches around and if he keeps doing well at Atalanta, he might get a chance to coach our team in the near future.