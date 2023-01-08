Gasperini reveals how Vialli was an example at Juventus

Gian Piero Gasperini has paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli after his recent passing away due to cancer.

The legendary striker played for Juventus and some of the finest clubs in Italy before moving to Chelsea, a club he would later manage.

He was among the coaching staff of the Italian national team when they won Euro 2020 and only stepped down last month to face his cancer battle head-on.

He lost it and his death has seen several people reveal how much of an incredible human and dedicated player he was.

Gasperini began his coaching career in the Juve youth sector and revealed Vialli was an exemplary player at the club.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I had played with he when he was from Sampdoria and I was in A with Pescara, but I remember it especially at Juventus when I was the youth technician and I followed the training of the first team. An incredible example, not just for classmates”.

Vialli was an incredible person and there is no one that has a bad word to say about him after he died.

He wanted to win all the best trophies for Juventus when he played for the club and will want the current players to do the same.

Hopefully, Max Allegri’s men will keep winning and end this season successfully.