Gasperini sends a Villarreal message to Juventus after Champions League draw

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has sent a message to Juventus about their Champions League opponents, Villarreal.

La Dea saw their hopes of making the Round of 16 of the Champions League end after a 3-2 loss to the Spanish side.

They had drawn against Unai Emery’s side in Spain in the reverse fixture, but Gasperini knows they are tough opponents and tells Juve exactly what makes them hard to face.

He warns that the Spanish side is well trained and is a complete team.

“Villarreal are an excellent team” says the Atalanta gaffer to Tuttosport.

“With an attack of absolute value, driven by Gerard Moreno. It is a complete group, very technical and well trained. It is no coincidence that he won the Europa League last season.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has made a good impression in the Champions League this season and will look to go as far as possible in the competition.

But at this stage, there is no more room for complacency and their Round of 16 record over the last two seasons should make them understand the importance of not underestimating their opponents.

Emery has been one of the best performing managers in European competitions, and this game offers him the chance to prove that in the Champions League.

Hopefully, Juve’s players will be in top shape when the competition resumes next year.