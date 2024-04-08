Juventus hero Federico Gatti is delighted to have contributed to helping the team return to winning ways against Fiorentina last night.

The defender scored the only goal of the game to help the Bianconeri claim their second league win in ten games.

Juventus were superb in the first half of the season, but in the last two months, their performance has been shocking as the men in black and white struggled to secure victories and lost their place in the top two.

However, the win against Fiorentina means they have halted their slump fast enough to avoid being knocked out of the top four.

Now, they must build on this victory and secure a few more wins between now and the end of the season.

Speaking after the game, Gatti said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s a very important victory, we’ve come from two very difficult months, this victory and Tuesday’s give us a lot of morale, there’s a month and a half to two, where we’re really playing a lot, we’re risking our lives, and we have to be found ready. We think game by game.”

Juve FC Says

This win is long overdue and we now expect our players to step up and get a few more between now and the end of the season.