Gatti admits he has a long way to go at Juventus

Juventus defender Federico Gatti has discussed his time at the club and admits one good or bad time on the pitch does not define his career.

The defender has largely been on the bench this season as Max Allegri chooses not to risk his defence in the hands of the former Serie B star.

Gatti did well in the Italian second division, but the situation is different in the top flight and he has to take his time.

Speaking about the few performances he has had at the club so far, Gatti candidly said via Football Italia:

“Two good games don’t turn me into a phenomenon, just as two bad ones don’t make me a dud. There have been difficult moments and I know I will face more. I worked hard and waited for a chance.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has not looked good enough to play in Serie A and needs time to get used to the competition.

This also means he cannot be the man to replace Leonardo Bonucci or Giorgio Chiellini as he was touted to do.

The defender has so much development to do and we probably should send him on loan to a club in the top flight while adding a top player to the group as our next defender.