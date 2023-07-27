Juventus defender Federico Gatti acknowledges that the decision to remove Leonardo Bonucci from the team and transfer-list him is made by the club, but he admits to missing the presence of the seasoned veteran.

Last season, Bonucci’s playing time for Juventus was severely limited due to a series of injuries he sustained throughout the campaign. It has become evident that his body is signalling the need to consider retirement, but the determined defender is eager to continue playing.

Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s decision-maker, prioritises having fit and consistently performing players in the squad at the Allianz Stadium, and unfortunately, Bonucci no longer fits this description.

While Juventus has deemed Bonucci surplus to requirements, his absence is keenly felt during the team’s pre-season camp, and Gatti, in particular, finds himself missing his presence the most.

The Azzurri defender explains via Football Italia:

“I miss him so much, on and off the pitch. He was crucial to me and many other teammates.

“He was somebody I could talk to when I had a difficult moment. This, however, is a club decision and I am not entitled to discuss it, I just want to say he helped me so much.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one of the most experienced players on Juventus’ books and has helped support Gatti and other new players in the dressing room.

They will miss him, but more is needed for the club to keep the veteran when he is one of its top earners.