Juventus stand-in captain Federico Gatti wasn’t satisfied with the result against Roma, admitting he and his fellow defenders could have done better in the build-up phase.

With Danilo benched once again, Thiago Motta handed the 26-year-old the captain’s armband for the third match in a row.

The former Frosinone man did well to ward off the Roma strikers, especially Artem Dovbyk in what was a compelling physical duel.

Juventus earned their third clean sheet in a row, but couldn’t find the breakthrough upfront. Therefore, they eventually settled for a goalless draw, raising their tally to seven points.

For his part, Gatti was far from satisfied with the result, insisting his team was gunning for a win.

Moreover, the defender even took his share of the responsibility, admitting that he and the other Juventus defenders didn’t do enough in possession.