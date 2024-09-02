Juventus stand-in captain Federico Gatti wasn’t satisfied with the result against Roma, admitting he and his fellow defenders could have done better in the build-up phase.
With Danilo benched once again, Thiago Motta handed the 26-year-old the captain’s armband for the third match in a row.
The former Frosinone man did well to ward off the Roma strikers, especially Artem Dovbyk in what was a compelling physical duel.
Juventus earned their third clean sheet in a row, but couldn’t find the breakthrough upfront. Therefore, they eventually settled for a goalless draw, raising their tally to seven points.
For his part, Gatti was far from satisfied with the result, insisting his team was gunning for a win.
Moreover, the defender even took his share of the responsibility, admitting that he and the other Juventus defenders didn’t do enough in possession.
“There is a sense of regret because we wanted to win. We take this point but we are not completely happy,” said the Italy international in his post-match interview via the official Juventus website.
“We lacked some quality from us defenders when playing out from the back, it’s a pity because we wanted to go into the international break with three wins. After these two weeks, we will have to work even harder.”
Gatti considers the captaincy a great responsibility that fell on his shoulders.
“The coach has given me this huge opportunity, it’s a great responsibility and I try to give everything for my teammates, the coach and the fans.”
1 Comment
Legend in the making….