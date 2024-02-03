Federico Gatti has acknowledged the considerable pressure that players face when representing a top club like Juventus. The defender made the transition to Juventus from Frosinone during his time in Serie B, marking a significant leap in his career.

Originally close to joining Torino, Gatti’s transfer took an unexpected turn when Juventus intervened, securing his services. Since then, he has evolved into one of the key players for the Bianconeri over the past few seasons, earning the trust of coach Max Allegri.

Gatti’s consistent performances have positioned him as a regular in the team, and his current form suggests he may secure a spot on the Italy squad for Euro 2024, especially if Juventus clinches the Serie A title.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Gatti candidly admitted that adapting to the demands of a larger team like Juventus has presented its challenges.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“First six months on loan at Frosinone, then I arrived here in July and I had to play all my cards, it was difficult but very exciting. I’ve never played for other teams in Serie A but here at Juve, you have pressures that cannot be explained on and off the pitch. It helps you but in other respects, the pressures can also eat you up.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Gatti has earned his place on the team regularly, so he deserves a lot of credit for that effort.