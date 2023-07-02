Gatti and Kostic get new shirt numbers at Juventus

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has made changes to the shirt numbers of two players in their squad following the departure of two others.

Federico Gatti has been assigned the number 4 shirt, previously worn by Matthijs de Ligt. This change indicates Gatti’s new role within the team.

Filip Kostic has been given the number 11 shirt, which was previously worn by Juan Cuadrado, who has left the club. Kostic will now don the number associated with the departed player.

These alterations in shirt numbers signify the club’s efforts to revamp their squad and make important changes during the current transfer window.

Juventus will hope that these new numbers will bring positive performances from the players in the upcoming season as they strive to achieve success on the field.

Juve FC Says

These two stars did well last season and represent the future of the club, so it is good that they have new numbers to reflect how close they are to the starting eleven.

We need to see more from them in the next campaign and that should happen because they now understand the demands of playing for Juve much better than in their initial season at the club.

Gatti has stepped up his performance and could truly become the long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini if he keeps performing well at the club.