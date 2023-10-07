While it wasn’t the most exciting of Derby clashes, Juventus scored twice in the second half to beat their crosstown rivals Torino at the Allianz Stadium.

In the absence of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean spearheaded Max Allegri’s 3-5-1-1 formation, supported by Fabio Miretti.

Filip Kostic and Timothy Weah occupied the flanks while Manuel Locatelli slotted between Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie in the middle of the park. Federico Gatti joined Bremer and club captain Danilo at the back.

A few minutes into the match, Kean thought he had given the Bianconeri the lead when he smashed home a vicious shot past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. However, the linesman raised his flag for an offside position, cutting the striker’s celebrations short.

Afterwards, the two crosstown rivals traded jabs for the entire first half, but neither side created genuine goal-scoring opportunities.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the restart bore positive tidings, as Gatti managed to score the opener following a major post-corner debacle, one that saw Kean injuring Bremer with a boot to the face. Following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was confirmed.

In the 62nd minute, it was Milik’s turn to nod home Kostic’s corner kick. Once again, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic abandoned his goal and darted towards the ball like a raging bull (no pun intended), but the Polish striker connected first, directing his header towards the empty net.

The home side smoothy sailed towards victory in the remaining half hour, with Torino never truly threatening to mount a comeback.

So in the end, Juventus secured a vital 2-0 win in a significant fixture. The next stop will be at the San Siro for a top clash against Milan which will occur after the international break.

Final Score: 2-0

Scorers: Gatti 47′ (J), Milik 62′ (J)

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (Cambiaso); Miretti (Milik); Kean (Yildiz)