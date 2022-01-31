Gatti arrives for his Juventus medical but will remain on loan at Frosinone

Federico Gatti has arrived at Juventus for his medical ahead of being confirmed as a Bianconeri player.

The Frosinone defender was the subject of interest from the Bianconeri and Torino, but Juve has beaten their City rivals to his signature, and they would now look to complete other formalities.

He has been a revelation at the Serie B side in this campaign and he attracted the attention of several top-flight clubs.

The Bianconeri could have waited until the summer to sign him, but when Torino had a bid for his signature accepted, Juve matched it and he chose a move to the Black and Whites.

He would, however, not join Max Allegri’s squad for the rest of this season because Juve has agreed to loan him to Frosinone until the summer.

Sky Sports Italia pictured him in an update walking to the J Medical centre where he would have his medical before being announced as a Bianconeri player.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has proven to be a top player, and he certainly has a future in Serie A.

Juve showed with this swoop that we would not allow a rival to sign any player ahead of us.

At the end of this season, we might have to resolve the future of the likes of Daniele Rugani and Matthijs de Ligt.

With Gatti in the squad, we could easily cash in on any other defender knowing we have a good enough replacement.