Federico Gatti has called for unity among all Juventus players as they battle to maintain a Serie A winning run.

The Bianconeri have been playing below expectations for much of this season and fans want to see more from them.

Ideally, Juve should dispatch Lecce easily, but they struggled in the game before eventually earning a slender 1-0 victory.

Gatti is gradually getting involved in Juve matches nowadays and believes the team must be united in a time like this.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The thing that matters most, we must always fight until the last second. Today we did it and we won, the accounts will be done at the end of the season.

“Everyone has to carry this team, even those who are 35 years old”.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been in the squad for the first half of this season and will feel this is not the Juve he wanted to join.

He and his teammates must work hard to get the club back to the top of Italian football as soon as possible.

Great achievements come when teammates are united and work to achieve a common goal.

If Juve players can pull in the right direction, the Bianconeri could end this term with a trophy despite this troubled start.