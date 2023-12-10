On Friday night, Juventus emerged victorious at the expense of their rivals Napoli thanks to a solitary goal from Federico Gatti.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts recorded in the big showdown from Serie A Round 15.

With his second strike in as many weeks, Gatti raised his tally to three goals this season,

The Italy international has now scored more goals than any other defender in Serie A this term. Only three defenders in Europe’s Top Five leagues have bigger tallies, and they are Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo (seven), his teammate Jeremie Fripong (four), and Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens (four).

With Gatti on target once more, five of the last eight Juventus goals have been curiously signed by defenders.

After setting up Gatti’s goal, Andrea Cambiaso has now contributed with three goals (a strike and two assists) in 14 appearances this season, already equalling his tally from last term (three assists from 32 appearances for Bologna).

The 23-year-old is also the youngest Serie A player to provide at least two assists in each of the last three Serie A campaigns.

On another note, the Bianconeri have now scored six goals through headers. Only Roma (seven) have netted more headed goals this season.

Finally, Juventus have converted crosses to goals on eight occasions this season. In Serie A, they’re second behind Inter (10) on this account,