Federico Gatti has praised his Juventus teammates for their resilience and teamwork in the victory over Torino this evening. Juventus has faced an inconsistent season, and they entered the match against Torino following a goalless draw against Atalanta.

In the absence of key players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus might have appeared weaker on paper than expected. However, the team managed to secure a crucial victory with goals from Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik.

Following the match, Gatti expressed his admiration for his teammates’ commitment and unity, highlighting how they came together to earn all three points. This victory was undoubtedly an important result for Juventus, and their fighting spirit played a significant role in achieving it.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“There is the desire to fight together, we are proving it, a crazy group, we fight for every ball. A heartfelt match like this is too beautiful”.

Adding: “Today we fought for every ball, they put 3 weight strikers on it, it was difficult. A great performance, whoever came in gave us a hand, 3 fundamental points.”

Juve FC Says

Teamwork, they say, makes the dream work and our players understood this in the game against Torino.

They knew we stood a better chance of winning if we played together as a team, which helped us achieve victory even without some of our key players.

If we keep performing well in the remaining games of the term, we expect to secure even more wins.