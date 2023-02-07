Gatti, Chiesa and Kean: Three tactical maneuvers expected from Allegri in Salerno

Following the scandalous episode that ensued during the reverse fixture in Turin, Juventus will be looking to avenge themselves when they travel south for a meeting against Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium.

As it’s often the case, Max Allegri is facing several headaches related to team selection, but ilBianconero expects him to pull off three maneuvers.

The first is at the back, where Federico Gatti should return to the starting formation to replace Alex Sandro. While Bremer and Gleison Bremer remain automatic starters, the third member of the backline remains a topic of debate.

The source adds that Allegri and the club also have a mind to manage Sandro’s playing time to avoid an automatic contract renewal following 40 appearances.

On another note, several media outlets suggested the possibility of launching an attacking trident. But while Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria should start upfront, Federico Chiesa will most likely remain on the bench.

Therefore, the manager will unleash the Italian winger as a super-sub in the second half. His introduction would come handy if the team is still searching for goals.

Finally, Allegri poured praise over Moise Kean in yesterday’s press conference, so the source expects the Italian to get important playing this evening, even if Vlahovic will get the nod as a starter.

This could also be an introduction to thrust the Italian striker against Fiorentina from the get-go on Sunday.