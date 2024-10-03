Thiago Motta sustained a head bump during last night’s intension Champions League contest between RB Leipzig and Juventus.

The 42-year-old led the Bianconceri towards an incredible come-from-behind victory. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the manager urged his players to go forward, and they were eventually rewarded for their bravery.

Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao scored fabulous goals to turn the result upside-down and earn the Old Lady a famous 3-2 win on German soil.

But unfortunately for Juventus, Gleison Bremer may have suffered an ACL injury, while Nico Gonzalez picked up a muscular problem.

Surprisingly, even Motta himself didn’t leave the pitch unscathed, arriving at the post-match interviews with a bump on the right side of his forehead.

When asked about it, the 42-year-old playfully blamed his defender Federico Gatti.

“Federico Gatti elbowed me,” joked the Juventus boss in his post-match press conference via Tuttosport.

“It should have been an expulsion had they seen it, but today it’s better not to talk too much about VAR,” added Motta in an obvious dig at the officiating team following a contest that witnessed several dubious episodes.

In reality, the Juventus defender accidentally hit the manager during the wild celebrations that ensued following Conceicao’s winner.

Motta also claimed that the hand gesture he made while pointing towards his head was also directed towards the match officials.

“It’s better that I don’t say much about this gesture. I was also asking for concentration from the third team (the officiating team).”