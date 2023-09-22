Federico Gatti is steadily emerging as one of Juventus’ most prominent Italian defenders, and he has garnered significant support from the fans.

Gatti’s growth has rendered him indispensable in Max Allegri’s lineup, as he evolves into a promising top-tier player.

Despite his existing contract still having several years left, there are discussions within the Black and Whites’ camp about extending his deal. This is primarily due to Gatti’s growing popularity among the fans and a recent heartwarming gesture that further endeared him to them.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, a fan requested a lift from the defender after a recent Juventus training session, and Gatti graciously accepted. The fan even captured a video during the car ride, which has since gone viral, strengthening Gatti’s bond with the supporters and making him even more beloved among the Juve faithful.

Juve FC Says

Gatti knows the importance of the supporters and is acting exactly how they would want. This gesture might seem simple, but it goes a long way to help the fans get closer to the players as much as possible.

Hopefully, when he steps on the field in black and white again, he will deliver a top performance for the team.