Gatti explains how Juventus changed his approach and reveals his dreams

In many ways, Federico Gatti’s career path makes for the ultimate underdog story. The defender was working as a bricklayer during his early years, but still intended on craving a spot in football.

Last season, he enjoyed a stellar campaign at Frosinone, eventually winning the Serie B player of the year award. His exploits earned him a January switch to Juventus and has joined Max Allegri’s ranks in the summer.

The 24-year-old admits that his transfer to Turin changed his life in several aspects, explaining how the Bianconeri made him adopt a different approach.

“Of course, my life has changed, also because here you have to take care of every single detail, both on and off the pitch,” said Gatti in an interview DAZN via JuveNews.

“At Juventus, you have to take care of every single moment of your day. At the beginning it takes some time, but with the trust that the coach, the club and my team-mates are giving me, I can only grow.”

The former Frosinone man is charged up for the second part of the season, urging his teammates to treat every remaining match as a final in order to achieve something important.

“Now another season begins, because we’ve been off for a month and a half. We have to play every game as a final until May.

“We really have to become aware of it, because it’s a very important season. Another one begins, every game must truly be a final.”

Finally, the centre-back declares his dream of featuring for the Italian national for years to come. He also intends to remain at Juventus for as long as possible.

“Obviously my dream is to wear the national team shirt for a long time, but above all also that of Juventus, because I’m at a glorious club.

“I want to stay there as long as possible, I have to be ready in every training session, every time the coach calls me into action.”