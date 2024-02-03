Federico Gatti anticipates an engaging and captivating match when Juventus faces Inter Milan in the upcoming Derby d’Italia this weekend. Despite the significance of the fixture, with both teams occupying the top two positions in the league, Gatti does not perceive it as an overwhelmingly crucial encounter.

As the leading sides in the league, Juventus and Inter have maintained consistent performances, making it challenging for other clubs to close the gap in the standings. Max Allegri’s team will be determined to secure victory and reclaim the top spot upon their return to Turin.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the impending match, Gatti is well aware that it will be a formidable challenge for Juventus. However, he does not subscribe to the notion that the outcome of this fixture will conclusively determine the eventual winner of the league.

Gatti said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I experienced it last year, it’s a very heartfelt and beautiful match. San Siro is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe and in my opinion two of the strongest teams in Italy are facing each other but, for me, It’s not a decisive match because there are still many, many points.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti is spot on, while we need to win the game, not winning will not completely rule us out of contention to win the league.

Inter will also lose some games along the way, and we just have to ensure we do not lose.