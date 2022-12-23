Gatti insists he wants to remain a Juventus player for a long time

Juventus defender Federico Gatti has reiterated his desire to remain at the club for a very long time as he struggles to break into the first team.

The Bianconeri signed him before the second half of last season and allowed him to remain with Frosinone until the end of the campaign.

He finally joined them in the summer and has struggled to make himself a regular at the club so far.

Max Allegri has favoured other centre-backs, which has been a major setback for him, having expected to play almost immediately after he joined the club.

Speaking about his future at the Allianz Stadium, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Of course. My dream is clearly to wear the national team shirt for longer, but above all also that of Juventus, because I am in a glorious club, I want to stay as long as possible, I have to be ready in every workout, every time the coach calls me into question”.

Juve FC Says

Gatti is a decent defender, but he clearly isn’t as good as we thought he would be, which is why he doesn’t play often.

He has to step up and start performing well. Otherwise, we could sign a new defender that will move ahead of him on the pecking order.