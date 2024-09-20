Thiago Motta has confirmed that Federico Gatti has regained fitness and will be available for Juventus’ match against Napoli this weekend.

During Juventus’ game against PSV, Danilo replaced the Italian centre-back after Gatti appeared to be dealing with some physical discomfort. The Bianconeri decided to substitute him to prevent the issue from worsening.

Now fully recovered, Gatti is fit to play. In his latest fitness update, Motta revealed that the defender is available for selection.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Fede is available, but only Conceiçao and Arek [Milik] will not be available tomorrow.

“All the others are available and can start. Fede trained well yesterday, and he’ll be in the group.”

Juve FC Says

It feels great to have Gatti back because he has been a pillar in our defence since the start of the season.

Some fans expected him to struggle to get game time when Motta became the club’s manager, but he has defied the odds and has started many games for us.

The manager has decided to trust him, and if he starts against Napoli, he will improve our chance of keeping a clean sheet in the fixture.