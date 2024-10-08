Federico Gatti is close to securing a new contract with Juventus, despite his current deal running until 2028.

The Azzurri defender has impressed as a key part of Thiago Motta’s plans this season, and Juventus is pleased with his contributions to the team’s success.

Gatti has captained the side for much of the campaign, stepping up after Danilo lost his place in the starting lineup.

Juventus is thrilled with Gatti’s performances and his growing influence both on and off the pitch. As a result, the club believes he deserves a new deal that will further improve his earnings at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Il Bianconero, negotiations are already underway to finalise Gatti’s new contract. Juventus does not foresee any issues with his representatives and is keen to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.

Gatti is happy in Turin, and the defender is eager to extend his stay, knowing he is part of one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been fantastic after fighting to keep a regular place in our first team under a new manager and keeping him at the club is a good idea.